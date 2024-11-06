ADVERTISEMENT

Channapatna bypoll: Stakes high for candidates, but higher for their mentors

Published - November 06, 2024 10:33 am IST - BENGALURU

It is a poll battle that Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar cannot afford to lose at this crucial political juncture

B S Satish Kumar
B.S. Satish Kumar

A file photo of former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy with Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Seated are former CMs Basavaraj Bommai and B.S. Yediyurappa. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

In the bypoll to Channapatna Assembly constituency that is witnessing a direct fight between the JD(S) and Congress, if the stakes are high for the candidates, they are even higher for their mentors. The Assembly segment has attracted the State’s attention due to the possible impact of its result on the influence of two Vokkaliga leaders – Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar and Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy.

On the face of it, it is a battle for the political survival of Mr. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil, who is trying his luck after losing two elections, and former minister and old warhorse C.P. Yogeshwar, who has returned to the Congress from the BJP to re-establish his hold in his home turf after two bitter defeats.

But the political impact of the result of this by-poll will stretch beyond the candidates. It is a prestige battle between Mr. Kumaraswamy and Mr. Shivakumar as they would owe an explanation to their parties if there is a poll setback.

In Congress, it was Mr. Shivakumar who has taken on the responsibility of overseeing the bypoll in his home district. The choice of Mr. Yogeshwar as party candidate is also being seen as his idea.

In the NDA, Mr. Kumaraswamy has been calling the shots with respect to the Channapatna by-poll right from the beginning.

Influence in heartland

The by-poll is being held close on the heels of the victory of NDA candidates, during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in the Vokkaliga community heartland where Mr. Kumaraswamy holds considerable sway. This included the defeat of Deputy Chief Minister’s brother D. K. Suresh in Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat by Mr. Kumaraswamy’s brother-in-law Dr. C.N. Manjunath. Mr. Shivakumar is seeing the bypoll as an opportunity to settle scores and redeem his pride by defeating Mr. Kumaraswamy’s son in a constituency that was vacated by him (Kumaraswamy).

Strategists of these parties are anxious about the political fallout of a loss. They admit that any defeat in Channapatna would not just affect the morale, but also the political clout and further growth of these two leaders.

Why DKS cannot afford to lose

A look at the political context would suggest that it is a poll battle that Mr. Shivakumar cannot afford to lose at a time when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of irregularities in allotment of sites to his wife by MUDA. It appears that more than what a victory could bring, a defeat would certainly affect the clout of Mr. Shivakumar.

Though all the prominent leaders of both the NDA and the Congress are campaigning in the constituency, the focus continues to remain only on Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Kumaraswamy.

