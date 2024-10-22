Channapatna bypoll: Nikhil remains frontrunner, even as Yogeshwar digs in heels

The decision on the candidate from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the Channapatna Assembly seat byelection still hangs in the balance as a meeting of Janata Dal (Secular) workers remained inconclusive, even as pressure is building on Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy from within the party to field his son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Friday is the last day to file nomination.

Yogeshwar unrelenting

The choice of the NDA candidate for Channapatna has become complicated by the adamant stance of five-time former MLA and former BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwar to contest either as an Independent or on the BJP ticket. There is also speculation about the possibility of him joining the Congress. The BJP has already announced candidates for the other two seats going in for bypolls — Shiggaon and Sandur.

JD(S) sources indicated that in the light of developments since Mr. Yogeshwar resigned from his Legislative Council seat, Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy could be the frontrunner as the NDA nominee. On Tuesday, Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy told presspersons, “Big leaders too have lost elections. I may have lost twice, but it does not matter. I will not fear elections and run away.”

Workers’ demand

Mr. Kumaraswamy who addressed JD(S) workers from Channapatna at the party office here on Tuesday had to cut short his speech as the workers kept interrupting him demanding the announcement of Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy as the party candidate. The workers opposed the idea of fielding Mr. Yogeshwar from the party and cited instances where he had allegedly harassed JD(S) workers. “I will take a decision without hurting your sentiments. This will indeed be a litmus test but let us face the election bravely,” the Union Minister said.

Providing details on the back-channel talks over the last few days with BJP leaders, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, “I am keen on the relationship between the BJP and the JD(S) and not one constituency. I have been maintaining that the NDA has to win. Should I snap ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president J.P. Nadda over one seat?” He said, “I have relented considerably. There is a limit to my patience. I cannot bend any further,” a frustrated Mr. Kumaraswamy, whose resignation has caused vacancy of the seat, told his party workers.

Confusion among BJP leaders

Mr. Kumaraswamy said his Cabinet colleagues Pralhad Joshi and Mr. Nadda had requested the ticket for Mr. Yogeshwar from the JD(S), but at the same time, Congress leaders were “in the queue” to welcome the former MLC. “There is some confusion among BJP leaders. Mr. Nadda had asked for JD(S) ‘B’ form for Mr. Yogeshwar and we had decided to that effect to honour his words. It had been discussed in the party forum too,” he told presspersons after the meeting. “Mr. Yogeshwar initially said he was willing to contest from any party. Congress leaders are ready to welcome him. He is now even saying he might contest from the BSP. What should I do then?”

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok exuded confidence that Mr. Yogeshwar would remain in the BJP, and that the Congress was daydreaming about the former MLC joining their party. “I have spoken to Mr. Yogeshwar and he has denied having had talks with the Congress.”