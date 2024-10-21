Channapatna bypoll: Congress and JD(S) expected to announce candidates by October 22, 23

The candidate selection exercise for the bypoll to the Channapatna Assembly constituency continues to be a quagmire for the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress. While the JD(S) leaders are holding their cards close to their chest, the Congress seems to be playing a “wait-and-watch” game before announcing its candidate.

However, indications from both parties are that the candidates will be announced by Tuesday. On Sunday, a meeting of the JD(S) leaders convened at the farmhouse of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy to discuss the candidate selection was called off owing to the model code of conduct. Mr. Kumaraswamy also met his father and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda to discuss the election strategy and candidate selection. The JD(S) sources indicated that in all likelihood the candidate will be a “surprise one”.

Mr. Kumaraswamy on Sunday claimed that certain individuals are conspiring to create a rift between the JD(S) and the BJP in Channapatna to benefit the Congress candidate. On BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwar’s rumoured entry as an Independent into the fray if he failed to get a party ticket, he said: “I have not been informed, and there has been no proposal presented before me. I have only seen reports in the media.”

He said: “We have already fielded a member of our own family as the BJP candidate for the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency. I hope our allies will reciprocate this generosity, and I trust they will.”

Mr. Kumaraswamy also said that the Congress was eagerly waiting to get Mr. Yogeshwar into their fold, and that the goal was to create division between the NDA allies. “The Congress cannot win independently in Channapatna, which is why they are working hard to create a rift. I have been patient to ensure they don’t get that chance. We still have four days left. We will have discussions, and a final decision will be made by Tuesday or Wednesday,” he stated.

The JD(S) sources said that though Mr. Kumaraswamy was not keen on fielding Mr. Yogeshwar from Channapatna, his name had been actively considered till a couple of days ago. “BJP national president J.P. Nadda had also pushed for Mr. Yogeshwar’s candidature on the JD(S) ticket. However, Mr. Yogeshwar’s public statements turned the situation sour. The Congress wants a triangular fight in Channapatna and is propping up Mr. Yogeshwar.”

D.K. Suresh to be Congress candidate?

Meanwhile, Congress sources acknowledged that the party was awaiting announcement from the JD(S), and that D.K. Suresh, former Bengaluru Rural MP, could be its candidate.

“It is true Mr. Yogeshwar is holding talks with the Congress. If it does not fructify, Mr. Suresh is the likely candidate. The Congress is seeking to consolidate Muslim and Backward Classes’ votes in Channapatna and any division of Vokkaliga votes would help it,” the sources said.

Mr. Suresh, who for long denied his interest in contesting from Channapatna, on Sunday acknowledged that he was under pressure to contest. “I will adhere to the direction of the party high command and leaders. I do not want to contest in an election for power. I will hold discussion with party leaders. There are another five days to make the decision. Let us wait for the JD(S) and the BJP to make their decision.”

The Congress sources said that the ticket has been finalised for Sandur and in all likelihood, Annapoorna, wife of Ballari MP E. Tukaram, whose resignation has caused the vacancy, would be fielded. For Shiggaon, the party is still deciding on whether to field a Muslim or a Hindu candidate, the sources added.