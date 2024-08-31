Channapatna bypoll arena hots up

With Channapatna bypoll dates expected to be announced within a fortnight, the politics around it is picking up steam in the Congress and the BJP-JD(S) camps.

On Friday, a delegation BJP State leaders led by Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok with party MLC C.P. Yogeshwar met party national president J.P. Nadda. With Mr. Yogeshwar, who has in the past represented Channapatna constituency five times, remaining adamant to contest, seat sharing between the BJP and JD(S) has turned complicated.

The same day also saw KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar telling the voters of Channapatna that it will be a vote for him no matter who contests the byelection from the Congress.

