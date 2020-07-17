‘Changes to land law a fraud on Constitution’

Bengaluru

Former Law Minister M.C. Nanaiah has strongly criticised the State government’s decision to amend several major laws, particularly the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961, through Ordinances and termed it as “fraud on the Constitution, legislature and people of the State.”

“Amending Sections 63, 79 (a, b) and 80 of the land reforms Act through an Ordinance is as good as scrapping the law,” Mr. Nanaiah told The Hindu on Friday. The government, generally, makes changes in laws through an Ordinance when the situation demands immediate measures in the interest of the people and the State. “What is the emergency to amend the land reforms Act during COVID-19?” he asked.

The government has introduced changes in eight laws through Ordinances. It is the duty of the government to amend major laws through debates in the legislature. However, to cover up for its failure in handling COVID-19 and the alleged scam in purchase of medical equipment, the government has amended laws through Ordinances, he said.

The Opposition Congress has been opposing the amendments to the Land Reforms Act and the leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah called it as “a bigger scam than illegal mining” in the state.

On virtual meetings of various committees of Parliament and State legislature, Mr. Nanaiah said “virtual meetings may be conducted since all members cannot attend” owing to COVID-19. Many of the committees have members between 10 and 30.