Changes to labour laws opposed

Hubballi

25 July 2020 07:26 IST

The proposed amendments to Labour laws in the State have been opposed by various organisations and political parties saying that the State government was misusing the pandemic period to weaken them.

In press releases issued on Friday, the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and others have condemned the State Cabinet decision in strong terms.

They said that COVID-19 was being used as a pretext to bring in amendments to Industrial Disputes Act and also Labour laws, which, they added, would mainly help the corporate sector and industrialists and not workers.

The government has allowed industries with less than 300 workers to shut down operations or lay them [workers] off without the need to take permission from it [government]. The staff who lose their jobs cannot approach courts against such decision, they pointed out.

In its press release, SUCI(C) has said that over 80 % of industries in the State were functioning with less than 300 workers, and because of the government decision, lakhs of workers would be in trouble.

Overtime duty for contract workers has been increased from 75 hours to 125 hours in a duration of three months, and this was mainly aimed at getting the maximum work done with fewer number of employees, the release said.

SUCI(C) has urged the Governor not to give approval to the Ordinance in the interest of workers. Instead of protecting the interests of workers in this hour of crisis, the government has thrown them on the streets, the release said.

Opposing the proposed amendments, CITU and AICTU have urged the government to immediately revoke the decision and take steps to help the workers. In a joint statement, the organisations have threatened to launch an agitation from July 27, if their demand for withdrawal of the amendments was not met.