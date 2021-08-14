Changes to labour laws in the offing, says Karnataka Labour Minister

Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar on Friday said that new amendments were set to be introduced to labour laws in order to provide more benefits to lakhs of unorganised workers and bring mechanics and autorickshaw, bus and truck under their ambit to provide medical care and other facilities.

Speaking to presspersons after conducting a puja at his office at the State Secretariat, he said the existing labour laws would be amended in the coming session of the State legislature. He also said compensation to family in the case of death of construction workers would be increased to ₹5 lakh. A vigilance squad would be formed to keep an eye on the implementation of the various labour laws at factories, industries, and private establishments.

Recently, the Karnataka State Construction Worker Unions’ Coordination Committee had alleged a misuse of funds in the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board and inadequate compensation during the COVID-related lockdown.

Replying to a question on migration of the labour force to cities and urban centres, the Minister said housing complexes would be constructed at district headquarters.