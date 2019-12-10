Karnataka

Changes in train schedule in Karnataka

more-in

South Western Railway will carry out critical engineering and signalling work from Tuesday to Friday at the Banasandra Railway Station yard for doubling of tracks on the Arsikere-Tumakuru section of Mysuru division. Therefore, some trains have been cancelled, diverted and regulated.

Train No.56917/56918 KSR Bengaluru-Shivamogga Town -KSR Bengaluru passenger, with journey commencing on December 11 and 13, is cancelled, a release said.

Train No.17325 Belagavi-Ashokapuram Vishwamanava Express, with journey commencing on December 11 and 13, will be diverted via Arsikere, Hassan and Krishnarajanagar, skipping stations between Arsikere-KSR Bengaluru and KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru sections.

Train No. 12725 KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Intercity Express, with journey commencing on December 13, will be regulated en route for 75 minutes.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
railway
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 10:14:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/changes-in-train-schedule-in-karnataka/article30269933.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY