Changes in the Arctic region’s weather pattern are impacting India’s monsoon season and the heavy rainfall occurring here, in turn, is contributing to more melting of ice sheets in polar regions, said M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, here on Friday.

Delivering the keynote address at the National Institute of Advanced Studies-Ministry of External Affairs First Annual Polar Dialogue, Dr. Ravichandran said that changes in the Arctic region have global implications.

“For instance, sea rise reduction in the Arctic is directly influencing the monsoon season. Earlier, rainfall used to occur evenly over a period of four months. However, we are receiving the same amount of rainfall in a few days. Also due to heavy rainfall in India, the amount of heat released by the rain is transported all the way to the polar region, especially the Arctic and thereby more melting is happening,” Dr. Ravichandran said.

He added that polar regions impact tropics and tropics impact polar regions.

“The southern ocean is warming more and more. Due to this, the temperature radiant between India and the southern oceans will become less and thereby the monsoon will go on decreasing which is worrisome,” he added.

P.S. Raghavan, chairman, National Security Advisory Board of India, said India had been slow in formulating policies and strategies in the Arctic region.

“For many years we have not looked beyond the scientific aspects and the scientific work which is being done in and around the research stations that they have in the region. But in 2022 India came out with a comprehensive Arctic policy,” Mr. Raghavan said.

He said that the Arctic region has changed in the last decade or so and today the Arctic Council is divided between seven North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) countries and one which actually presides over the largest piece of Arctic real estate.

“Russia-West tensions have ensured that the council which has so far succeeded in keeping the governance of the region within itself is now deeply polarised. China has inserted itself into this polarisation by seeing greater influence through participation in infrastructure and connectivity projects. The polar silk road has become part of the Belt and Road Initiative,” he said.

He said that there could be a possible geopolitical tussle with a potentially much greater global impact which could lead to territorial disputes and militarisation of the Arctic.

“India cannot be a silent bystander to this major developing clout on the horizon when we have so many interests in the region. We need to protect our economic, ecological, connectivity and transportation interests and we can do that only with a vigorous presence arctic,” Mr. Raghavan said.