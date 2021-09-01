Changes in Kerala travellers’ COVID protocol

Bengaluru

01 September 2021 23:28 IST

Karnataka has exempted short-term travellers (within three days) from Kerala from mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine.

They include students arriving in Karnataka for examination along with one parent each (within three days), passengers in transit from and to Kerala via any mode of transport, constitutional functionaries, health care professionals and their spouses; children below two years and those in dire emergency situation (death in the family, medical treatment etc.).

The State had earlier made RT-PCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours mandatory for students and employees arriving in Karnataka from Kerala. The validity of such certificates has now been fixed at one week.

According to a circular issued on Wednesday, necessary arrangements for the seven-day institutional quarantine of students from Kerala has to be done by the administrators / principals of the educational institutions and respective offices, companies and firms in case of employees.

“All other arrivals from Kerala - other than students and employees - should produce the RT- PCR negative test report and should be in home quarantine for seven days,” the circular added.