Changes in APMC Act will help farmers get better income: BSY

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday defended amendments introduced to the Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act through an Ordinance and said that it gave farmers an opportunity to sell commodities outside APMC yards for more remunerative prices.

The State Cabinet on Thursday approved the Ordinance to amend the Act, a move that has attracted criticism from farmers organisations and the Opposition parties who have contended that it will help only MNCs and large players in the market.

‘Won’t dilute powers’

Countering the charge, Mr. Yediyurappa said that the amendment would not dilute the powers or the work of APMCs. “Marketing activities would be monitored by the Director of State APMCs,” he said. He alleged that many were “misleading” farmers on the amendments and that he “would not sit on this chair for a minute if farmers’ interests are affected.”

The Chief Minister said it would give farmers “my crop, my right” priority and the right to sell their produce directly to any purchaser outside the APMC yards or in other APMCs. “This would help farmers get remunerative price for their produce,” he told presspersons here. “The amended Act will benefit farmers suffering from losses due to market fluctuations.” He clarified that the government had not removed the APMC Act but only amended two sections of it.

Decade-old changes

Mr. Yediyurappa said agricultural marketing had been opened to private sector more than a decade ago and the State had rolled out Unified Markets Platform covering all APMCs. He said he had spoken to the Opposition leaders and representatives of farmers and cleared their doubts on changes in the Act.