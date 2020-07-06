Changes effected to standing orders

Bengaluru

06 July 2020 00:15 IST

In the midst of COVID-19 pandemic which has resulted in huge job loss across all sectors, the State government has made changes to the Karnataka Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Rules 1961 to introduce “Fixed term workmen” in the model standing orders.

Employment under the “fixed term workmen” category allows flexibility to the industry to hire and fire easily, and is considered to be more flexible than the contract system. Though labourers hired under the system are eligible for all statutory relief, their services can be terminated much easily. The department notified the changes to the 1961 rules on June 30.

Trade unions, already fighting against the dilution of labour laws, are expected to take the matter to court. A trade union leader said that the changes to the rules were very regressive to labour and there would be no security. “Wages will also be depressed,” he added.

