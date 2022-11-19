Changed quota matrix: Promotions stopped temporarily, some withdrawn

November 19, 2022 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has asked departments to withhold promotion process temporarily where reservation is applicable, as a new roaster is being formulated under the hiked quota for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Besides, promotions given between November 1 to 17 have also been withdrawn.

A circular by Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma cited The Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and Appointment or Posts in the Services Under the State) Ordinance, 2022, promulgated by the Governor in October for withholding the promotion process temporarily. A separate circular was issued on withdrawal promotions done post November 1.

The circulars comes after the State government SC/ST Employees Association wrote to the Chief Secretary to stop promotions that were being effected at 15% and 3%, respectively, for SCs and STs. It pointed out at several promotions being effected in a hurried manner in the Public Works, Education, and Police departments among others under the old reservation quota.

The State government issued an order giving effect to the provisions of the ordinance from November 1. The ordinance has increased reservation quota of SCs from 15% to 17% and STs from 3% to 7%. The total reservation matrix in the State now stands at 56%.

Association president D. Chandrasekaraiah pointed out that promotions were given under the old quota even after the ordinance was promulgated. “While we have questioned the need for such hurried promotions, we have also requested the Chief Secretary to cancel promotions done in the old quota system.”