December 29, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

Deputy Commissioner K.V.Rajendra urged the officials of the district administration to bring about a change in their work culture and respond promptly to public grievances. Interacting in a programme to mark National Consumers Day organised by Mysuru Grahakara Parishat on Wednesday, Mr.Rajendra also said that the staff should go out of their way to help individuals to mitigate their sufferings and treat the public with courtesy.