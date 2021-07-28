Change of guard in Karnataka is a message against family politics and corruption: BJP MLA

BENGALURU

28 July 2021 13:11 IST

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had raised the banner of revolt against former chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who had raised the banner of revolt against former chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa, said the change of guard was a message by the party high command that it will not tolerate nepotism and corruption.

“The BJP has taken a big decision by effecting a change of guard. It is not a simple thing to change the chief minister. By executing such a big task, the BJP high command has sent a strong message against family politics and corruption, “ he told reporters in Bengaluru soon after Mr. Bommai took oath as Chief Minister on July 28.

Advertising

Advertising

He claimed that the high command had also sent a message to the new Chief Minister that there should not be interference by family members in administration, or any sort of corruption.

He maintained that Mr. Bommai was the unanimous choice of the party.

When asked if Mr. Bommai would become a shadow chief minister under his mentor Mr. Yediyurappa, Mr. Yatnal said such a possibility was ruled out as Mr. Bommai is an able leader. “I have the experience of interacting with him in connection with his departmental work. He conducted himself in a good manner whenever we approached him. He has done the works which we requested him to do.”

In an obvious reference to Mr. Yediyurappa, the BJP MLA said, “Those who think that he can be their shadow chief minister will be disappointed as he would not listen to them.”

He expressed confidence that Mr. Bommai would earn the trust of all the party MLAs.

Mr. Yatnal said he would join the ministry if the high command directs him to do so. “I will happily work as party MLA if they do not want me to be a minister,” he said.

Regarding Mr. Yediyurappa, he said, “BJP has given him an honourable exit. I pray to god to bless him with 100 years of life.”

Yatnal’s vow

Mr. Yatnal had taken a vow not to shave his beard till the then chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa was removed. On July 28, he attended swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister with a cleanly shaven face.

“I looked like Shivaji when I had grown a beard. Now I look like Basavanna (12th century social reformer),” he remarked.