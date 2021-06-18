Karnataka

Change of guard at Air Force Station, Bidar

Air Commodore Sameer Sondhi (seated) takes charge as Air Officer Commanding-in-chief of Bidar Air Force Station on Friday from Air Commodore Nikhilesh Gautam.  

Air Commodore Sameer Sondhi took charge as the new Air Officer Commanding-in-chief of the Bidar Air Force Station on Friday.

Air Commodore Nikhilesh Gautam handed over charge during a Hollow Square ceremony.

Mr. Gautam said that the station had grown over the years to firmly establish itself as a premier fighter training establishment of the Indian Air Force.

Mr. Sondhi was commissioned in the fighter stream of the IAF in 1993. He is an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Army War College and College of Defence Management.

His experience includes over 3,200 flying hours of operational and training on Mirage, Jaguar, Bison, Kiran and various fighter aircraft. He has commanded a frontline fighter squadron and served in various capacities in DSSC and IAF Directorate of Education.


