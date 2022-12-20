Change is slow but efforts are a must to increase women participation: JNU V-C

December 20, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Belagavi

It has taken five decades for a woman to become the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The situation is the same in most Central, State and private universities. It is difficult for women to attain higher academic positions. That is because change is slow, JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said in Vijayapura on Monday.

“Women in decision-making positions are few in government or the private sector. There is a need to increase the participation of women in corporate world, universities and Parliament,’‘ she said.

She was delivering the convocation address at Akka Mahadevi Women’s University.

“One way this happens is when the proportion of women completing higher education is higher than now. Education not only helps women to realise their strengths and weaknesses but also removes their fears and inhibitions. Educated women are the wealth of a nation,” she said.

She encouraged young women to face the challenges of life with courage and integrity. At times, women are held back due to their own hesitation. Women should fight against their own inhibitions and move ahead. Women should claim their right share of fame, she said.

Prof. Pandit said that all higher educational institutions in the country should promote women’s education. Women’s universities should introduce new methods of thinking, innovative practices, research and development and effective methods of using human resources. “That is how such institutions can help build a new society,’‘ she said.

“Women have been working tirelessly to build and nurture their families. However, most of it is unpaid labour. But the one way society can recognise the true value of women is when they are educated properly. Women should be the torchbearers of peace and prosperity. We should find ways to utilise the skills of women and ensure that they are paid proportionately,’‘ she said.

She encouraged young graduates to face the challenges of life with courage. “Such response to life’s challenges makes us leaders. Our souls are hungry for a meaningful life and not just success or money. You should be proud of your country and work towards contributing to it meaningfully,” she said.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot gave away honorary doctorates to social worker S.G. Susheelamma and Reshma Kaur of Guru Nanak Dev Group of Education Institutions, Bidar. However, Indumati Katadare of Gujarat, who has also been selected for the honorary doctorate, was absent.

Women’s University Vice-Chancellor B.K. Tulasimala, Registrar B.S. Navi, Registrar (Evaluation) K. Ramesh and others were present.