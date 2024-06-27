GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Change in train schedule for monsoon season

Published - June 27, 2024 07:26 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the monsoon season, Konkan Railway has notified revision in arrival timings of the following trains:

Train No 16585 SMVT Bengaluru-Murudeshwar Express will reach Murudeshwar at 1.20 p.m. instead of at 12.55 p.m. from June 26 to October 30.

Train No 16595 KSR Bengaluru-Karwar Panchaganga Express will reach Karwar at 8.40 a.m. instead of at 8.25 a.m. from June 27 to October 30.

Passengers are advised to take note of these revised timings and plan their journeys accordingly.

Cancellation extended

In view of the ongoing safety-related works in Guntur division, South Central Railway has notified the extension of cancellation for the following trains:

Train No 17329 SSS Hubballi-Vijayawada Daily Express will remain cancelled up to July 14, which was earlier notified for cancellation up to June 30.

Train No 17330 Vijayawada-SSS Hubballi Daily Express will remain cancelled up to July 15, which was earlier notified for cancellation up to July 1.

Restoration

Train Nos 07337/07338 SSS Hubballi-Guntakal-SSS Hubballi Daily Passenger Special, which were earlier notified as partially cancelled between Tornagallu and Guntakal stations since April 30 until further advice, will now be restored to run up to Guntakal from July 1.

The schedule of Train No 16535 Mysuru-Pandharpur Golgumbaz Express, Train No 06582 Channapatna-KSR Bengaluru Passenger Special and Train No 06273 KSR Bengaluru-Arsikere Passenger Special have been revised with effect from July 2.

For the revised timings of these trains, please refer to the following link: https://swr.indianrailways.gov.in/view_detail.jsp?lang=0&dcd=7584&id=0,4,268.

For more information, please visit the official website: www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or dial 139, said a press release from SWR CPRO in Hubballi Manjunath Kanamadi.

