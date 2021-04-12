KALABURAGI

12 April 2021 19:42 IST

A day after the government issued an order announcing a change government office hours [8 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. from April 12 to May 31] in all the seven districts of Kalaburagi Division and Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts in Belagavi Division considering the rising temperature in these districts, the Department of Public Instructions has come out with a change in school hours in Kalyana Karnataka region.

As per the order issued by Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction, Kalaburagi, Nalin Atul on Monday, the new schedule for children is: 8 a.m. to 1.10 p.m. However, the order made it clear that teachers would have to work between 8 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. as specified in the government order issued on Sunday.

The order also specified that the new working schedule should be adjusted to accommodate seven teaching periods, each lasting 40 minutes, and a leisure period of 30 minutes, after the fourth period.

Considering the possibility of children developing dehydration due to the rising temperature in the region, teachers are asked to mandatorily ring the “drinking water bell” after the second and sixth periods and encourage children to drink water using the 10-minute break each time.