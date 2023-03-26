Change in reservation matrix triggers political sparks

March 26, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru/Hubballi/Mysuru

The politics of reservation ahead of elections to the Assembly intensified on Sunday as the Opposition Congress and Janata Dal (S) traded barbs with the ruling BJP over the allocation of reservation for Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas by withdrawing 4% reservation to Muslims in the OBC category.

While the Congress announced that the decision would be scrapped if voted to power, the BJP defended that the decision was fair and as per law.

“The BJP government’s decision is a betrayal and taken around the time of elections,” KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar told presspersons in a joint press conference on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Government has announced reservation even before the Backward Classes Commission gave its final report. While Lingayats and Vokkaligas had asked for 15% and 12% reservation, the government has given 2% reservation as alms. Instead of snatching away reservation benefits of Muslims, why did the government not go beyond the 56%? The BJP is sowing seeds of hatred among communities,” he alleged.

Pointing out that reservation to Muslims was given in 1995 and was not based on the population, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said that there has been no order from any court to abolish it. “What is the reason for withdrawing reservation to minorities? Is there any report recommending inclusion of Muslims in EWS quota?” he asked.

The former Chief Minister also pointed out that courts have rejected changes in reservation in Haryana, Maharashtra and other States where reservation was provided without studies or data.

Another former Chief Minister and JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy told reporters in Mysuru that the BJP government had made a hasty announcement for electoral gains. “Has the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission made a recommendation in this regard? Didn’t the commission say it needed more time to submit a report? How will you give effect to the reservation without the commission submitting a report? By scrapping the 4% reservation to Muslims and distributing it to Lingayats and Vokkaligas, BJP government was creating disharmony in the society,” he said.

CM defends

However, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai refuted allegations that the decision was taken for election dividends. “Though several persons had advised me not to disturb the reservation, we went ahead with internal reservation. We have met the 30 year old demands based on reports and as per law. We have worked with conscience. The Congress had only given assurances and had hoodwinked the communities at the last moment,” he told reporters in Hubballi. Stating that the Congress was now frustrated, he said that it had misguided the SCs/STs by showing sympathies.

Defending withdrawing reservation facility to Muslims under the OBC category, the Chief Minister said that instead of 4% in OBC quota, they will qualify for reservation in the 10% EWS quota. “The decision has been taken keeping in mind the welfare of Muslims.”