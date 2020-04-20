Change in marketing mode saves grape grower in Kalaburagi

An idea mooted by an agricultural scientist coupled with cooperation from the administrative apparatus has saved a farmer from the heavy losses that he would have incurred because of countrywide COVID-19 lockdown.

Lachhappa S. Jamadar, a farmer from Afzalpur, had grown grapes on his 6-acre plot following organic farming method and the yield was very good, about 25 tonnes an acre, due the care and attention he had displayed in nurturing the crop. He had spent about ₹24 lakh on the cultivation, taking personal loans of ₹8 lakh apart from borrowing ₹15 lakh from banks and spending from his pocket. Traders from Kolkata visited his farm in February and offered ₹80 a kg. Mr. Jamadar was expecting around ₹70 lakh from the crop this year.

His expectations were shattered with the imposition of nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus. Owing to the closure of markets, suspension of transport services and restrictions on all economic activities, the traders did not turn up.

Luckily, an idea of directly approaching the end users instead of employing middlemen mooted by Raju Teggelli, an entomologist attached to Kalaburagi’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra, changed it all. With the idea, the farmer approached Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat who responded positively and directed the Horticulture Department officers to help him out. The farmer got permission to carry the crop in his vehicles and deliver it to the consumers at their doorsteps.

Mr. Teggelli himself gave it wide publicity using his own social media network and WhatsApp contacts about the availability of fine-quality organic grapes at much cheaper prices on demand. The price was fixed at ₹40 a kg and the minimum order at 5 kg.

The next day, Mr. Jamadar received orders for 200 kg over the phone. Now, for the last three days, he is receiving orders for around 500 kg a day.

“I am presently receiving orders for 500 kg a day. But, I am not able to deliver the produce to all at their doorsteps as we were not prepared for it. Presently, I can handle only 200 kg a day. If I sell 2 quintals a day, it takes 70 days to finish my crop, by which time the crops would perish. The administration has permitted two vehicles and I request it to permit two more vehicles so that I can push more crops into the market. Even then I cannot finish the huge quantity of the crop grown before it gets perished. I, therefore, request the Horticulture Department and City Municipal Corporation to purchase a certain quantity of the crop and sell it to the consumers along with the vegetables that they are presently selling in their vehicles,” Mr. Jamadar said in his interaction with The Hindu on Monday.