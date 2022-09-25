‘Change in lifestyle only solution to fight climate change’

Graduate and postgraduate students taking a pledge during the 12th Graduation Day ceremony of SDM College of Engineering and Technology in Dharwad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Professor of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, D.K. Subaramanian has said that as climate change is going to affect millions of human beings, flora and fauna, a drastic change in lifestyle is essential and it [change in lifestyle] is the only solution to overcome the challenges posed by climate change.

Delivering the keynote address at the 12th Graduation Day ceremony of SDM College of Engineering and Technology (SDMCET) in Dharwad on Saturday, Prof. Subramanian said that society should pursue the renewable energy route aggressively.

He said that there should be optimum utilisation of solar, wind, biogas, biomass, while frugalism should be the mantra. Extravagant consumption of food, water, energy and minerals should be stopped, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Artificial Intelligence will be a game changer as it will enter every domain, changing approach, thinking and solution methodologies, he said.

Referring to the Darwinian theory, Prof. Subramanian said that individuals less suited to environment are less likely to survive and vice-versa. So, future technocrats should adapt to changes to become more successful, he said.

Prof. Subramanian stressed the need for fresh graduates to be future-ready and asked them to keep learning.

Presiding over the programme, Vice-Chancellor of SDM University Niranjan Kumar advised the graduates not to deviate from core values in a world of cut-throat competition and fast-changing technologies.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Principal K. Gopinath presented the progress card of the institution.

Gold medal

Top scorer of the college Adarsh Ashok Shanbhag was honoured with the D. Veerendra Heggade gold medal on the occasion.

And, three top scoring students from each one of the seven engineering departments and MBA were awarded ranks and medals.

A total of 697 undergraduate and 103 postgraduate students received their provisional degree certificates and 12 research students received their appreciation certificates.

Secretary of SDME Society Jeevandhar Kumar, governing council members, academic council members, deans and heads of various departments participated in the graduation ceremony.