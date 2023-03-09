Change in lifestyle mooted for kidney protection

March 09, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The World Kidney Day held in the city on Thursday was marked by a walkathon to create public awareness on kidney diseases and the importance of ensuring their protection through lifestyle changes.

The walkathon was organised by the Institute of Nephro-Urology in association with the Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy and the Deputy Commissioner K.V.Rajendra called on people to eschew the tendency to consume medicines even for minor ailments like headache or mild cold and fever.

He said sedentary lifestyle coupled with over-consumption of drugs was adding to pressure on kidneys and this should be reversed and called for modification of lifestyle by remaining active and eschewing consumption of medicines for minor ailments. Mr. Rajendra said the rise in kidney diseases was adding to pressure on the health infrastructure and this cost could be diverted to treat other diseases.

The DC said during his tenure in Mangaluru he used to find lengthy queues for dialysis and said that it underlined the gravity of the problem. The doctors attending the walkathon said the age of patients with chronic kidney diseases was also lowering and there were cases in which youngsters in their mid 20s were being wheeled-in for kidney ailments.

Experts called for more active and vigorous lifestyle and the imperatives of reducing the intake of rice, sugar and salt in one’s diet to keep kidney ailments at bay.

The theme of the World Kidney Day 2023 is ‘’Preparing for the Unexpected, Supporting the Vulnerable’’ which emphasises the importance of kidney health and reduce the global prevalence of the disease. The organisers, citing a study said, one in 10 person suffers from kidney disease and the main risk factors include high BP, diabetes, obesity, family history of kidney diseases. It can also be caused by infectons and drug abuse, said the organisers.

Hanumanthachar Joshi, Principal, Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy, K.R. Dakshayini, Dean and Director, Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute, J.B.Narendra, Unit Head, Institute of Nephro-Urology, Mysuru branch, and others were present.