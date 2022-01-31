Change in content of Rainbow FM draws flak

Three months ago, Akashvani was criticised for merging the popular Amruthavarshini with national channel Ragam

The Akashvani, Bengaluru, is in the news again over change in programming content. More than three months after it was criticised for merging the popular Amruthavarshini 100.1 FM channel with the national channel Ragam, changes in content in Bengaluru Rainbow 101.3 FM are being questioned. For, the Akashvani has now started relaying hard content from the primary channel on the peppy and popular local FM radio.

Primarily a channel for film songs, All India Radio’s (AIR) Rainbow is among the popular FM stations in and around Bengaluru that is now facing criticism from listeners for content changes. Akashvani sources claimed that in its peak, the Rainbow had more than 3.5 million commuters tuning into its programmes.

Politicians criticise

Over the last few days, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and former Minister S. Suresh Kumar have publicly criticised the changes in content that has also riled many listeners.

“Serious content of primary channel is being relayed on Rainbow FM, and we fear more content will be introduced slowly in the entertainment channel. No reason has been assigned for the changes so far. The RJs are receiving nasty messages from listeners, seeking explanation for changes,” a source in Akashvani told The Hindu.

“Listening to radio is a habit and any small change is normally frowned upon. The style of presentation in FM is peppy and hard content from primary channel does not suit the channel. Further, Rainbow suited the urbane needs in and around Bengaluru and changes do not augur well,” the source said. Pointing out at the FM channel being managed by casual employees with senior AIR officials monitoring, the AIR source said: “With depleting numbers in the staff strength, we fear this could be consolidation move to reduce the number of channels eventually.” Also, With NewsOnAir app coming in, it has become difficult to quantify the number of listeners of Rainbow now, the source said, adding that Amruthvarshini that had lot of followers has lost sheen after its merger. In October last year, merging of Amruthavarshini with Ragam channel had been criticised, and fears had been expressed over reduction in Kannada and Carnatic programmes on the national channel.

“Amruthavarshini has lost its character. Are they broadcasting the same content that had made it popular? Similarly, the changes in Rainbow will also affect the FM channel,” said a former employee, associated with both Amruthavarshini and Rainbow. Public is being misled about the changes, the former employee alleged.

Another former senior staffer of AIR in Bengaluru said, “Rainbow was popular for its variety and entertainment. There was a big revenue flow also. Why should serious issues be brought in entertainment channel?”

Changes justified

However, Deputy Director General of AIR Ramakanth dismissed the criticism and said that the entertainment content-based programmes on Vividh Bharathi continues as well as Amruthavarshini. “We currently have four channels and we cannot have four entertainment channels. There are seventeen-and-a-half hours of pure film entertainment, especially in Kannada. The CEO of Prasara Bharathi has already responded to the concerns,” he said. There is no truth in the allegations, he said.