Chandrayaan-3 in two lakh roses

October 10, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The highlight of this year’s Dasara flower show is the accolade extended to the entire team of ISRO behind the success of Chandrayaan-3 through flowers.

Acknowledging India’s successful moon mission, the Department of Horticulture is creating a model of Chandrayaan-3 in two lakh roses. The special display includes a 24-ft-tall rocket, five-ft-tall moon, 15-ft-tall Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover.

The special arrangement in roses will be done inside the glass house of the Kuppanna Park, the venue of the Dasara flower show.

Every year, a special model is created inside the glass house and this year Chandrayaan-3 was chosen considering the country’s historic success in space programmes.

