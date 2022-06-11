Chandrashekhar Kambar complains of identity theft

The South cyber crime police are on the lookout for a man who, posing as Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekhar Kambar, the president of Sahitya Akademi, attempted to take money from his friends on social media.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case on Friday charging the unknown person under various sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and also under cheating and impersonation.

In his complaint, Mr. Kambar said that the accused had copied his name and photograph to send messages to his friend list using a mobile number. The accused was asking for financial help from Kambar’s friends and also asking them to buy Amazon gift vouchers.

This has caused major embrassment to him as his name was misused, he said. This is not the first time it was happening either, as earlier, his email account had been hacked and mails were sent to his contact list.

The police are now trying to track down the accused through the phone number used.