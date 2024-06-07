GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Chandrashekar Patil wins by a margin of 4,651 votes in North East Graduates Constituency

The Congress candidate retained his seat defeating BJP’s Amarnath Patil by securing 43,484 votes in all

Published - June 07, 2024 07:49 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress MLC Chandrashekar Patil and his supporters celebrating his victory in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Congress MLC Chandrashekar Patil and his supporters celebrating his victory in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

In the electoral battle for the North East Graduates Constituency of the Legislative Council, Congress MLC Chandrashekar Patil retained the seat by bagging 43,484 votes to defeat his nearest rival Amarnath Patil of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of 4,651 votes. Amarnath Patil secured 38,833 votes.

In the first two rounds of counting first preference votes, Mr. Amarnath Patil took the lead over Dr. Chandrasekhar Patil. After the second round, Mr. Amarnath Patil secured 8,732 votes, while Dr. Chandrashekar Patil got 8,423 votes and independent candidate N. Pratap Reddy secured 6,163 votes.

In round three, Dr. Chandrashekar Patil‘s vote count rose to 13,878 votes, leaving behind Mr. Amarnath Patil with 13,163 votes. And, Pratap Reddy secured 8,118 votes. In the fourth round, Dr. Chandrashekar Patil’s total votes stood at 19,142 while Mr. Amarnath Patil secured 17,873 votes.

Until round six, there was only a narrow margin of votes between the Congress and the BJP candidates. And, after the completion of the seventh round, the margin increased to 3,459 votes. Dr. Chandrashekar Patil was in lead with 35,052 and BJP candidate polled 31,593 votes.

In the eighth round (final round of counting first preference votes), Dr. Chandrasekhar Patil secured 39,496 votes and Mr. Amarnath Patil secured a total of 35,050 votes. Mr. Pratap Reddy obtained 17,421 votes.

Of the total 1,09,031 votes polled, 96,518 were valid and 12,513 votes were rejected.

Regional Commissioner (Kalaburagi Division) and Returning Officer Krishna Bajpai announced the winning formula, i.e., obtaining more than half of the valid votes, and fixed the magic figure of 48,260 votes for a win.

As no candidate in the top of the grid bagged more than half of the valid first preferential votes to win the election, the officials eliminated candidates from the bottom of the grid and distributed the second preferential votes in their ballot papers among the respective candidates.

After the completion of second preference vote counting, Dr. Chandrashekar Patil secured 3,988 votes and Mr. Amarnath Patil polled 3,783 votes and the remaining 17 candidates in the fray got eliminated.

And, 14,201 votes were exhausted as they had only first preference votes leaving no room for other preferences.

After adding the first and second preference votes, the Congress candidate won by securing 43,484 votes against the BJP nominee who secured 38,833 votes. The winning margin was 4,651 votes.

The counting process took almost 27 hours. It began at 8 a.m. on Thursday and the results were declared by 11 a.m. on Friday.

Congress activists and supporters of Dr. Chandrashekar Patil celebrated the victory outside the counting centre.

