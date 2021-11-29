Chandrakanth Bellad elected KVS president

Shankar Halagatti is sangha general secretary

The former MLA and former Chairman of Border Area Development Authority Chandrakanth Bellad was on Monday elected president of the more-than-a-century-old Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha. He defeated his nearest rival by a margin of 1,650 votes.

Polling for the sangha, a representative body of Kannada and Kannadigas, was held on Sunday and counting was taken up on Monday.

Mr. Bellad bagged 2,382 votes against 732 votes polled by his nearest rival M.B. Shirol. Two other contestants, Hanumakshi Gogi and Sanjeev Dhumaknal, bagged 375 and 72 votes, respectively.

The election to the post of general secretary saw a keen contest, which the former general secretary Shankar Halagatti won. Mr. Halagatti, who served as general secretary earlier, had contested against the sitting general secretary Prakash Udakeri who was seeking re-election. Mr. Halagatti polled 1,774 votes, while Mr. Udakeri secured 1,611 votes. The third contestant Mahadev Dodmani bagged 161 votes.

The former president of Karnataka Sahitya Academy Malati Pattanashetti was elected vice-president of the sangha, while senior counsel Basavaprabhu Hosakeri was elected working president and Shankar Kumbi joint secretary.

Among the reserved posts to the Executive Committee, Vishweshwari Hiremath (women quota) and Dhanvanth Hajavgol (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) were declared winners.

A tie

The election to the post of treasurer ended in a tie with both Satish Turmuri and Shivanand Bhavikatti bagging 1,687 each. Subsequently, recounting of votes was taken up after which the numbers remained the same. It was decided that the election to the treasurer’s post will be held in the first general body meeting of the sangha through lottery.

After counting of votes, Sanjiv Kulkarni, Jinadutta Hadagali, Veeranna Waddin, Shrishail Huddar, Guru Hiremath, Shailaja Amarshetty and Mahesh Horakeri were declared elected to the Executive Committee.