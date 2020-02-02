Chandragupta takes charge as Police Commissioner

Chandragupta has assumed charge as the Commissioner of Mysuru Police.

The outgoing Police Commissioner of the city K.T. Balakrishna handed over charge at a brief ceremony at the Commissioner’s office here on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic and Crime) Kavitha welcomed the new Commissioner. Mr. Chandragupta, a 2006 batch IPS officer, was serving as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prisons, Bengaluru.

During the transfer of IPS officers on Friday evening, Mr. Chandragupta was transferred as the Commissioner of Mysuru police while Mr. Balakrishna was transferred to the post of Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Recruitment, Bengaluru.