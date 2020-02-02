Karnataka

Chandragupta takes charge as Police Commissioner

more-in

Chandragupta has assumed charge as the Commissioner of Mysuru Police.

The outgoing Police Commissioner of the city K.T. Balakrishna handed over charge at a brief ceremony at the Commissioner’s office here on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic and Crime) Kavitha welcomed the new Commissioner. Mr. Chandragupta, a 2006 batch IPS officer, was serving as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prisons, Bengaluru.

During the transfer of IPS officers on Friday evening, Mr. Chandragupta was transferred as the Commissioner of Mysuru police while Mr. Balakrishna was transferred to the post of Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Recruitment, Bengaluru.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
police
Mysore
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 2, 2020 12:42:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/chandragupta-takes-charge-as-police-commissioner/article30716698.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY