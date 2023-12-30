GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chandragupta posted as CCB chief

December 30, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Imran Gowhar 10146

After over four months of being headless, Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru City Police has finally got its chief Dr. Chandragupta, who was promoted and posted as Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru, on Saturday. The previous chief S.D. Sharanappa was transferred out in the first week of September.

D.R. Siri Gowri, Waiting for posting, has been posted with immediate effect as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, North Division, Bengaluru city, in the vacant post. Y.S. Ravi Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Security (Intelligence), Bengaluru.

DGP rank officer Kamal Pant has been given the concurrent charge of Fire and Emergency Services and Recruitment. ADGP rank officer Alok Kumar has been given concurrent charge as Special Commissioner, Karnataka State Road Safety Authority, a post he held before, along with ADGP (Training) that he holds now. Seemanth Kumar Singh has been posted as ADGP (Bengalutu Metropolitan Task Force).

