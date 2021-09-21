Chanakya varsity Bill adopted

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday adopted the Chanakya University Bill, 2021, amidst objections by Opposition parties which termed it as a “scandal”.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah alleged that moves were afoot to provide about 116 acres of land acquired for industrial purpose near Devanahalli to the proposed private university. While the land was acquired at ₹1.5 crore per acre, it was proposed to be given to the varsity at ₹50 lakh an acre, he alleged, while accusing the government of showing undue consideration to the proposed private university.

However, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R. Ashok maintained that the issues related to land were not part of the Bill.

Hailing the intentions of the university, Mr. Bommai said the government was ready to give permission to 10 such universities. Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri too defended the Bill. Unlike today’s education system that is modelled on western culture, the proposed university had vowed to inculcate Indian values among students, he said. There was a dire need for the government to encourage such universities with liberal mindset, he observed.