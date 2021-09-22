Chanakya University Bill passed amidst protests over land allotment

Govt. accused of giving industrial land at throwaway price

Raising a storm over the allotment of land to set up the proposed Chanakya University near Devanahalli, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) members in the Legislative Council accused the government of causing losses to the exchequer. The Bill was passed after they staged a walkout.

The combined Opposition took objection to the introduction of the Chanakya University Bill, 2021, without adequate discussion, leading to logjam for nearly an hour.

Congress Chief Whip M. Narayanaswamy accused the government of handing over 116.16 acres worth nearly ₹300 crore to Centre for Education for Social Studies (CESS) to start the university at a cheap price, leading to heated exchange.

‘RSS-backed initiative’

Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah had urged the government not to “divert” hundreds of acres of industrial land at a very low rate to drive an “RSS agenda”.

He alleged that everyone who was behind the university initiative is close to the RSS, and the university is aimed at driving a “Manuvadi agenda”. He claimed that those who are part of the organisation have not run any educational institute, nor do they have the infrastructure to start a university.

In April this year, the Karnataka government allotted land to CESS at a cost of ₹ 50 crore to establish a university. Mr. Siddaramaiah said it was acquired by Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board by paying compensation of ₹175 crore to farmers. The land was acquired for aerospace and defence industries, he said.