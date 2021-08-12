Chamundi temple closed on Aug. 13, 20

MYSURU

12 August 2021 18:33 IST

The district administration has imposed restrictions yet again, even after the Ashada season, on the entry of devotees to Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills for containing the rush during the ensuing festive season in view of the pandemic.

The temple will be out of bounds for devotees on Fridays – August 13 and 20 – and on order in this regard was issued by Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham on Thursday.

Devotees had been barred from visiting the temple on Fridays and weekends during Ashada season. Usually, Fridays in Ashada season attract a large number of devotees. The authorities have continued to enforced curbs on entry because of a general alert in the district with cases surging in neighbouring Kerala.

Naga Panchami is celebrated on August 13 and Sri Varamahalakshmi festival on August 20. Anticipating rush due to holidays on these days, it was decided to restrict the entry but the priests are allowed to carry out rituals like they have been doing lockdown.