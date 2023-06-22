Chamundi Hills to witness heavy rush on first Friday of Ashada today

June 22, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MYSURU

On the eve of the first Friday of Ashada season, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Thursday inspected the arrangements made for the devotees visiting Chamundi Hills for the darshan at Goddess Chamundeshwari Temple atop the hills.

Elaborate arrangements are in place as a large number of devotees are expected to visit the temple from the early hours of Friday. In view of the heavy rush of devotees, the Deputy Commissioner, accompanied by senior officials, visited the temple and reviewed the arrangements.

He spoke to the officials from the temple management board and sought details on the arrangements and facilities made for the devotees. The facilities such as drinking water, toilets and others were discussed and the DC gave necessary directions to the officials for the smooth darshan of the deity.

Not just from Mysuru and Bengaluru, a large number of devotees from surrounding districts will be visiting the temple on all Fridays.

The arrangements will prevail on all Fridays of the season (June 23, June 30, July 7 and July 14). The rituals start around 4 a.m. and the devotees will be allowed inside the temple after the completion of all the pujas by the temple priests.

A decision has been taken to restrict the entry of private vehicles atop the hills to prevent traffic congestion. The KSRTC will be plying buses to the hilltop on all Fridays from dawn till dusk to ferry devotees. The temporary bus-stand will function near Lalitha Mahal Palace on the foothills.

This year, 50 buses will be plying to the hilltop from the foothills and the ride will be free for all the devotees.

The KSRTC was also planning to operate special services to the hill temple from the bus-stand for the benefit of devotees. However, the services from other locations are for free.

Separate queues will function for the entry of devotees to the temple – one for ‘Dharmadarshana’ (general queue), another for devotees with ₹50 entry tickets and the third one for devotees with ₹300 entry tickets.

Prasada distribution by the organisations and individuals will be done at the old parking lot while prasada will also be served near the new parking lot.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of Friday rush. Adequate number of policemen will be deployed for the bandobast besides CCTV cameras have been installed at various places for surveillance.

Devotees planning to visit the temple have to park their vehicles at the temporary parking lot near the Lalitha Mahal Palace grounds and board buses to reach the temple. The residents of Chamundi Hills are allowed to the hilltop only after showing the valid ID proof.