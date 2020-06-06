Chamundi Hills to be thrown open to visitors from Monday

Chamundi Hills, which remained out of bounds for the general public, will be thrown open from June 8. Entry had been banned since March 20 in the wake of measures taken by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mysuru, (Law and Order) Prakash Gowda, who confirmed that the road leading to Chamundi Hills will be reopened from June 8, said a decision was yet to be taken on allowing people to use the steps leading to the hill-top.

Chamundi Hills beckoned not only tourists, but also a large number of devotees to the Chamundeshwari Temple situated at the summit and fitness conscious people, who used to trek up the more than 1,000 steps to the hill-top.

Meanwhile, steps were underway at the temple to clean the premises as per the government order. The management had also painted square boxes at a distance of six feet each inside the barricades, where devotees stand in a queue.

According to the chief priest Shashidhar Dixit, devotees should compulsorily wear a mask, subject themselves to thermal screening and clean their hands with a sanitizer before entry and maintain social distance on the premises.

Citing the government order, Mr. Dixit said aged persons, pregnant women and children below 10 years will not be allowed inside the temple. Devotees will not be allowed to carry any fruits or prasada.

Assistant Executive Officer of the temple Govindaraju said people with COVID-19 symptoms will be denied entry into the temple. Darshan will be permitted between 7.30 a.m. and 1 .pm. and again between 3.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m.