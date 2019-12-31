Chamundi Hills to be out of bounds for New Year revellers

The picturesque Chamundi Hills will be out of bounds for New Year revellers. To prevent illegal activities and ensure the safety of people, the city police has decided to close roads leading to Chamundi Hills from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning.

According to a statement from Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, the road to Chamundi Hills from Uttanahalli gate, Dyvivana gate, Lalitha Mahal gate and the gate at Chamundi Foothills will be closed from 7 p.m. on December 31 to 6 a.m. on January 1.

The main entry to Chamundi Hills from Tavarekatte gate will be closed for all private vehicles except residents of Chamundi Hills from 9 p.m. on December 31 to 6 a.m. on January 1.

The police said the restrictions on entry to Chamundi Hills had been imposed in view of youngsters possibly indulging in drunken revelry on the roads leading to the summit and at the viewpoints enroute, which could lead to blocking of traffic and inconvenience to the public.

The police statement even said there is a threat to safety of young boys and girls becoming the target of criminal attacks if they enter the forest areas of Chamundi Hills.

1 a.m. deadline

The police has set a deadline of 1 a.m. for ending New Year celebrations.

In a statement, the police said deadline for celebrations applies to all New Year programmes organised in hotels, clubs, restaurants, resorts, homestays, service apartments, apartment associations, malls and gatherings in other spaces.

Restaurants and other outlets serving liquor should mandatorily obtain written permission from the Excise and Police Departments if they plan to serve liquor beyond the deadline fixed by the government.

CCTV cameras

Meanwhile, in addition to the existing 59 CCTV cameras, the police has installed 250 others at key locations across the city. The police will keep a close watch from the Control Room through these cameras.

The police statement also issued a warning against obscenity in the name of organising cultural programmes, besides gambling and consumption of narcotics.

The police has constituted a total of 18 special squads to act against people indulging in mischief.

The special squads include three special teams comprising women officials and personnel for safety of women. Also, four pink Garuda patrol vehicles will be deployed on New Year’s eve to ensure safety and protection of women.