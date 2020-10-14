Chamundi Hills to be out of bounds for general public

Ban part of precautionary measures against spread of COVID-19; effective from midnight of October 14 to midnight of October 18 and from 5 a.m. on October 23 to midnight of November 1

Ahead of the start of Dasara celebrations, the Mysuru district administration has issued orders banning entry of general public to Chamundi Hills as part of the precautionary measures against spread of COVID-19.

According to the orders issued by Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, Chamundi Hills and Chamundeshwari temple will remain out of bounds for the public from midnight of October 14 to midnight of October 18 and again from 5 a.m. on October 23 to midnight of November 1.

The ban orders had been issued in view of the possibility of a large number of devotees and general public visiting the temple during the period. Apart from banning entry of public and private vehicles, the order has also prohibited entry to Chamundi Hills from the steps leading to the hill-top.

However, invitees to the inaugural programme of Dasara atop Chamundi Hills scheduled to be held on October 17 will permitted. Also, the vehicles carrying officials and employees engaged in preparation for the inaugural programme are exempted from the ban orders.

The COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee, which had visited Mysuru, had recommended that no more than 200 people should be allowed to gather for the Dasara inaugural programme on October 17. Cardiologist C.N. Manjunath, who is also the Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, will be opening this year’s Dasara celebrations.

Also exempted from the ban orders are vehicles carrying VIPs enjoying State and Central government protocol, officials deputed on government duty to Chamundi Hills, emergency services and residents of Chamundi Hills.

The orders have also banned preparation and distribution of prasada or holy offerings on the days on which entry and congregation of people has been banned on Chamundi Hills. However, permission has been granted for carrying out of the daily rituals in the temple by the priests and work by other employees.

The ban orders have been issued by the Deputy Commissioner under Rule 12 of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulations 2020 and provisions of Disaster Management Act 2005 to prevent spread of COVID-19.