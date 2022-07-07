Chamundi Hills ropeway project: only half the battle won, say environmentalists

The ropeway project to Chamundi Hills would be dropped, says district in-charge minister S.T. Somashekar

There was sustained campaign against the ropeway project to Chamundi Hills in Mysuru which forced the Government to drop it. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

It was a saga of relentless protests and campaign by environmentalists against the proposed ropeway to Chamundi Hills which forced the authorities to shelve the project.

However, it is pertinent to note that it was not a one-off protest and environmental activists in the region were persistent in drumming up public opinion against it as and when the project used to be revived during the last 25 years.

Also, the environmentalists are wary of the slew of other development projects being proposed at Chamundi Hills and hence the latest development will not signal the end of protests.

The district in-charge minister S.T. Somashekar on Wednesday announced that the ropeway project to Chamundi Hills would be dropped as it was a place for pilgrimage and not for tourism activities. The project was proposed in the State Budget for 2022-23 under the Parvat Mala scheme and though no funds were allotted, it was sought to be implemented with grants from the Centre.

But, this is not the first time that a ropeway was proposed and the first such proposal was made in 1997, according to the authorities. Though the forest department granted permission and had leased 2 to 3 acres of land in 1997, the project was a non-starter. In 2013, the lease was cancelled and forest department opposed the project.

However, the ropeway project got a fresh lease of life when it was proposed in the State Budget of 2015-16 when Mr. Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister. This triggered outrage and the NGOs like Mysore Grakahara Parishat (MGP) and individual activists launched a ‘Save Chamundi Hills’ movement. However, Karnataka government never gave a strong push for it the project was put into the backburner again.

There were similar efforts between 2005 and 2007 but the project never got the traction. However, the NGOs perceived that there was a real threat of the project taking shape this time after it was announced in the 2022-23 budget given the manner in which environmental norms are being brushed aside by the Government in recent years.

So, various groups came together under the banner of Chamundi Betta Ulisi Horata Samithi and conducted a round table conference to elicit public opinion against the project recently and an online campaign elicited over 70,000 signatures.

Welcoming the latest development Mr. Bhamy Shenoy, founder president of MGP, said it is only half the battle won and the larger issue pertains to conservation of the environment and ecology of Chamundi Hills and they will not let their guard down. Eco-educationist Ms. Tanuja and Mr. Parusharame Gowda of Chamundi Betta Ulisi Horata Samithi, echoed similar views and said their struggle will continue as Rs.52 crore has been proposed for various works the nature of which is still not clear.

That the authorities are keen on constituting a Chamundi Hills Development Authority and want to regulate construction of new houses, have been welcomed as a step in the right direction.