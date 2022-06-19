  Chamundi Hills out of bounds from noon to 9 p.m. on Monday

PM visiting the temple in the evening

Chamundi Hills and the Chamundeshwari Temple will be out of bounds for the general public and devotees in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the hill shrine on June 20.

According to a statement from the office of Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru, entry to Chamundi Hills and the temple will be restricted from noon to 9 p.m. due to security reasons.

Except for emergency services, all public and private vehicles will not be allowed to Chamundi Hills. The residents of Chamundi Hills have been advised to use their identity cards if they have to travel due to unavoidable reasons.

The statement also made it clear that general public and devotees will not be able to use the steps to reach the hill-top during the period.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office, Mr. Modi will leave the Maharaja’s College ground after laying the foundation stone for various projects by road at 7.20 p.m. on June 20 for the programme at Suttur Mutt. He is scheduled to leave Suttur Mutt at 8.05 p.m. and reach Sri Chamundeshwari Temple at 8.15 p.m.

After darshan and pooja, he will leave the hill shrine at 8.35 p.m and reach Radisson Blu hotel at 8.55 p.m. for overnight halt.