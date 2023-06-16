Chamundi Hills development under PRASAD scheme gets official nod

June 16, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The Centre has given its administrative approval for development of pilgrimage amenities at Chamundi Hills under PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme at a cost of ₹45.7 crore.

The approval was issued on June 14 and the project entails various components that include construction of a mandapa structure, toilet, block stone pillars, landscaping, cloak room etc.

The scheme also includes illumination of the mandapa while development of pilgrimage facilities will be taken up near the statue of Mahishasura. This includes a police booth, information centre, control room, seating arrangements for visitors, clinic, etc.

There will be drinking water facilities near the statue apart from a foundation and a stone arch. The Devikere development is part of the PRASAD project and includes construction of stone mandapa, arch, entrance gate, stone hand rail, landscaping and renovation of the existing steps and walls.

The area around Nandi statue will also be developed with mandapa and seating arrangements while the foothills will have a stainless steel hand rail for the entire steps besides beautification of mandapa enroute. The view point is also poised for beautification and there is provision for CCTV surveillance for security purpose, digital signage, etc.

The project will be executed by the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, and the first instalment of 30% of the project cost will be released on completion of the tendering process and submission of work orders.

Opposition to project

Incidentally, the PRASAD scheme had drawn the ire of a large number of citizens, NGOs, environmentalists, activists, etc., on the grounds that Chamundi Hills was fast turning into a concrete jungle due to the ongoing ‘development’ projects.

There were a slew of public meetings in which the activists had said that Chamundi Hills should be conserved as a place of pilgrimage and not developed to promote tourism.

