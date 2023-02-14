Chamundi Challenge 2023 cycling competition on Feb. 19

February 14, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru Cycling Club will conduct Chamundi Challenge 2023 cycling competition on February 19.

The cycling competition, which starts from the Chamundi Hill Arch at 6.30 a.m. and ends at Devikere atop the hills, will be held in several different categories.

Interested persons can enroll themselves in Under-14 Boys and Girls, Under-16 Boys and Girls, Under-18 Boys and Girls, Amateur Men (No age bar), Master Men and Master Women (38 plus years), Grand Masters Men and Women (45 plus years), Veteran Men and Women (55 plus years) and Women, besides the Elite Men’s category for national and state level riders.

While all participants, who finish the race, will be given certificates, the top three winners in each category will be given awards. The podium ceremony will begin only after the last rider reaches the finishing line.

All types of cycles will be allowed in the competition and the participants need to arrive 15 minutes before push-off time. To register for the competition, interested cyclists should contact Mob: 8884851538 or 8722909562.