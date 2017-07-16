Chamundeshwari Vardhanti celebrated

A large number of pilgrims and devotees witnessed the Chamundeshwari Vardhanti Mahotsava (birthday) atop the Chamundi Hills on Sunday.

The temple precincts and surroundings were decorated for the occasion and a steady stream of visitors flowed to the hill top from early in the morning. Held on the third Ashaada Shukravara every year, the Vardhanti draws devotees from Mysuru and surrounding regions.

Special rituals and prayers were conducted by the priests before the idol was hoisted on to the palanquin. The procession commenced around 10.30 a.m. and completed the circumambulation of the temple complex.

The ‘utsav murthy’ or idol of the goddess was then placed at Rudrakshi Mantapa to facilitate public darshan. The temple was embellished and decorated with flowers to mark the occasion.

KSRTC ran special services as the entry of private vehicles was banned to contain the vehicle rush and security had been beefed up to thwart any untoward incident.