Chamundeshwari Vardhanti celebrated with traditional gaiety

The Vardhanti of goddess Chamundeshwari was celebrated with traditional gaiety and religious fervour at Chamundi Hills in the city on Saturday.

The highlight was the procession of the deity in a palanquin and was participated by a large number of people. It was led by Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Pramoda Devvi Wadiyar, and other members of the erstwhile royal family.

The religious ceremonies for the deity commenced at dawn with the chanting of the hymns, followed by a slew of rituals under the supervision of priests. At 9.30 a.m., the mangalarathi was performed after which the processional idol of the goddess was placed in a palanquin and carried by the devotees.

Ms. Wadiyar said the event is conducted every year during the Ashada season. Mr.Yaduveer went into the history of the Vardhanti and said that it was on this day that Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar gifted a processional idol to the temple coinciding with his birthday as well and ever since the Vardhanti celebration was being held every year.

There was a steady stream of devotees throughout the day to Chamundi Hills to visit the temple. MLA G.T. Deve Gowda, Mysuru ZP CEO K.M. Gayatri, and others were present. In Mysuru, community celebrations were held and food was distributed to mark the occasion.

