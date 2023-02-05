Chamundeshwari gears up for battle of prestige yet again; GTD organises mammoth rally to counter show of strength by Congress

February 05, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MYSURU

Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency in Mysuru appears to be bracing itself for yet another battle of prestige between traditional political foes JD (S) and Congress with former Minister and sitting MLA G.T. Deve Gowda leading a massive rally on Sunday two weeks after a Congress rally in the constituency dared him to a show of strength.

Under the pretext of celebrating the birthday of his son Harish Gowda and of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Mr. Gowda organized a mammoth rally at Daripura in the constituency that was preceded by a road show to the venue on the outskirts of Mysuru from the Outer Ring Road in which the leaders travelled in an open vehicle.

On January 20, key aides of Mr. Gowda led by former president of Mysuru Milk Union (MyMUL) Mavinahalli Sidde Gowda joined the Congress party at a huge rally in Chamundeshwari constituency attended by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Mr. Sidde Gowda, who claimed that Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda’s electoral triumph in 2018 was on account of their hard work, dared the JD(S) leader to organise a rally of similar scale.

Clearly, Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda appeared to have picked up the gauntlet thrown by his former aides and organised the birthday celebrations of Mr. Harish Gowda and Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Sunday and tried to silence his critics.

Ever since Mr. Siddaramaiah contested the 2006 by-polls in the constituency after quitting the JD(S) and joining the Congress, Chamundeshwari had remained a hotly contested constituency between the traditional rivals.

Though Mr. Siddaramaiah shifted to neighbouring Varuna after delimitation of the constituencies in 2008, he returned to Chamundeshwari in the 2018 elections only to be handed out a humiliating defeat at the hands of Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda of the JD (S).

During the Congress rally two weeks back in the constituency, Mr. Siddaramaiah had given a call to his supporters to defeat the JD (S) and elect Congress even though he had made it clear that he will not be the party candidate.

The Congress had received a total of 11 applications for the party ticket to contest from Chamundeshwari and the aspirants included the new entrants from the JD (S), who had campaigned for Mr. Gowda during the 2018 elections.

It may also be mentioned here that the JD(S) had launched its election campaign in 2018 called Kumara Parva from Chamundeshwari constituency.