ADVERTISEMENT

Chamul prints messages on milk packets to create awareness about Constitution

February 19, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Chamarajanagar District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Societies’ Union Limited, also known as Chamul, has started printing messages aimed at creating awareness about the Constitution on the milk packets.

As part of the Constitution awareness programmes taken up across the State to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the implementation of the Constitution, Chamul in association with Chamarajanagar district administration has started printing the messages on all the milk packets supplied by the Milk Union.

A message that reads as “Our Constitution, Our Pride. Let us celebrate the Constitution” in Kannada seeks to remind an estimated 5 lakh consumers about the importance of the Constitution every day. The printing of the message is expected to continue till the constitution awareness programme ends.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a matter of pride for Chamul to participate in the Constitution awareness programme,” said K. Rajkumar, Managing Director of Chamul in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US