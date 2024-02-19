GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chamul prints messages on milk packets to create awareness about Constitution

February 19, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Chamarajanagar District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Societies’ Union Limited, also known as Chamul, has started printing messages aimed at creating awareness about the Constitution on the milk packets.

As part of the Constitution awareness programmes taken up across the State to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the implementation of the Constitution, Chamul in association with Chamarajanagar district administration has started printing the messages on all the milk packets supplied by the Milk Union.

A message that reads as “Our Constitution, Our Pride. Let us celebrate the Constitution” in Kannada seeks to remind an estimated 5 lakh consumers about the importance of the Constitution every day. The printing of the message is expected to continue till the constitution awareness programme ends.

“It is a matter of pride for Chamul to participate in the Constitution awareness programme,” said K. Rajkumar, Managing Director of Chamul in a statement.

