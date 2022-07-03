Chamber of Commerce urges govt. to develop industrial hub in Ashanal

Staff Reporter July 03, 2022 22:38 IST

The District Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged Karnataka government to complete the land acquisition process at Ashanal village in Yadgir taluk and district and develop the area as an industrial hub for the growth of industries.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Sunday, Dinesh Kumar Jain and Channamallikarjun Akki, president and secretary of the CCI said that for the welfare of the development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Ashanal industrial hub should be developed at the earliest to help the industrialists to establish the micro and small industries. “If industries are established, thousands of unemployed youths will get the jobs. Since it is directly linked with the employment generation, the government should consider the request of the Institution and develop the industrial hub expeditiously,” they demanded.

The Union government has focused on ‘one district one products’ scheme, the CCI will try to take the benefits out of the scheme to each eligible person. Therefore, the government should announce the special packages under the scheme to help newly trained youths to start industries.

“Yadgir district headquarters has been growing and traffic congestion increased. Therefore, an outer ring road is needed to be established, surrounding the city limits. The outer ring road will help vehicles to pass without entering the city,” Mr. Jain and Mr. Akki stressed. They also said that an express corridor under Bharatmala scheme has been passing through the district. The said expressway will connect the district with big cities. “ If the expressway completed, that will help district’s growing”