Chamber of Commerce, leaders seek reintroduction of Hubballi-Bengaluru special train

November 25, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and some leaders have taken exception to the decision of cancelling the Hubballi Bengaluru Special Super Fast Express Train (No. 07339-07340) citing poor patronage.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, KCCI office-bearers including president S.P. Samshimath and others have strongly objected to the decision to cancel the special train and urged the South Western Railway and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi to reintroduce the train.

In the press release, the KCCI office-bearers said that the cancellation of the special train would cause hardships to the people of the region.

“Every day thousands of people travel to Bengaluru and as Rani Chennamma Express is always full, people were using the Special Train as an alternative to reach Bengaluru in short duration. The sudden cancellation of the train citing poor patronage is a matter of concern,” they have said in the release.

They have said that at present officials of government departments and private companies, workers and industrialists were availing the services of the train as reservation was easily available for it. Any special train to receive good patronage it would take some time and the railway authorities should consider this aspect, they have said demanding reintroduction of the special train.

They have urged Mr. Joshi also to intervene and ensure the reintroduction of the special train.

Congress leaders led by HDMC leader of Opposition Suvarna Kallakuntla and others have already submitted a memorandum to the railway authorities condemning the cancellation and demanding reintroduction of the special train.

Congress leader Rajat Ullagaddimath has said that as per Commercial Division of SWR, the train had good patronage, but had now been cancelled citing poor patronage. Mr. Rajat has alleged that Mr. Joshi was the man behind the move and said that because of Rajathan Assembly elections, the special train to Bengaluru had been cancelled and it was being run as Bengaluru-Bikaner special train.

Responding to mediapersons on the development in Hubballi, Mr. Joshi has said that as the General Manager of SWR was on leave for a family function, he would take up the matter with him on his return. And if there was considerable occupancy for the train, he would try for its reintroduction, he said.