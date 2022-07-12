Chamarajpet Bandh elicits mixed response

Some of the private schools in the vicinity of the grounds had declared holiday for the day on Monday itself, anticipating trouble

Police vans deployed to stop protesters from entering the grounds during the Chamarajpet Bandh on July 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The call for Chamarajpet Bandh called by the newly floated Chamarajpet Nagareekara Okkuta Vedike to “save playground” [Idgah Maidan], has met with a mixed response on Tuesday.

While most of the shops surrounding Idgah Maidan have been closed, except for a few like medical shops, garages and other emergency services, the bandh has mostly failed to elicit any response beyond these few roads.

Shops closed during Chamarajpet bandh, which was called to “save playground” (Idgah Maidan) in Bengaluru on July 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Even in these lanes, many shops were indeed open on Tuesday morning, when members of the Okkuta, including prominent residents like Lahari Velu, associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out a padayatra and distributed pamphlets to shopkeepers who had kept their shops open, requesting them for support and to down their shutters.

Policemen stand guard in front of the Idgah Maidan during the Chamarajpet bandh in Bengaluru on July 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Members of the Chamarajpet Nagareekara Okkuta Vedike took out a padayatra and distributed pamphlets requesting shopkeepers to down their shutters during the Chamarajpet Bandh, in Bengaluru on July 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Most of the shops around Idgah Maidan closed down only later. Some of the private schools in the vicinity of the grounds had declared holiday for the day on Monday itself, anticipating trouble.

There is heavy police deployment in the area to prevent any untoward incident and the bandh call has been peaceful till now.