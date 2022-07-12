Chamarajpet Bandh elicits mixed response
Some of the private schools in the vicinity of the grounds had declared holiday for the day on Monday itself, anticipating trouble
The call for Chamarajpet Bandh called by the newly floated Chamarajpet Nagareekara Okkuta Vedike to “save playground” [Idgah Maidan], has met with a mixed response on Tuesday.
While most of the shops surrounding Idgah Maidan have been closed, except for a few like medical shops, garages and other emergency services, the bandh has mostly failed to elicit any response beyond these few roads.
Even in these lanes, many shops were indeed open on Tuesday morning, when members of the Okkuta, including prominent residents like Lahari Velu, associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out a padayatra and distributed pamphlets to shopkeepers who had kept their shops open, requesting them for support and to down their shutters.
Most of the shops around Idgah Maidan closed down only later. Some of the private schools in the vicinity of the grounds had declared holiday for the day on Monday itself, anticipating trouble.
There is heavy police deployment in the area to prevent any untoward incident and the bandh call has been peaceful till now.
