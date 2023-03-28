Chamarajnagar University becomes a reality

March 28, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The newly-constituted Chamarajnagar University was formally inaugurated on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Basvaaraj Bommai virtually inaugurated the University and other newly-established universities in the State. Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT and Pro-Chancellor C.N. Ashwath Narayan and others were present.

A programme was later organised locally in Chamarajnagar where C. Puttaranga Shetty, MLA, and others took part.

Expressing happiness over the formation of the university, the MLA said the PG Centre of the University of Mysore functioned for many years in Chamarajanagar and many were behind its formation in the district. Now, the university has come up which is expected to improve the academic activities and bring benefits to the locals.

He said Chamarajanagar has got a women’s college and a permanent building for it will soon become a reality. Also, the College of Agriculture will also be getting a permanent building at Yadabetta in Chamarajanagar, the MLA added.

He said the newly-formed university was in need of land for its expansion and developing into a centre of higher learning.

Deputy Commissioner D.S. Ramesh wished that the university gets national attention with its works and academic achievements and reach great heights by carrying out research works. “I hope the university will emerge as a unique one, spreading its importance.”

“It’s an important day with the launch of Chamarajnagar University. I am hopeful that the students from this university will emerge meritorious and engage in quality research. Among the students who have been excelling in the results of University of Mysore over the years were the students from Chamarajnagar,” said Vice-Chancellor M.R. Gangadhar.

He said bsides academics, the university will also lay emphasis on training students for competitive examinations and introducing skill-based and vocational courses.